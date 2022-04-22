'Mami' Alia Bhatt Gushes Over a Beautiful Note by Niece Samara Sahni Welcoming Her to the Family

Bollywood actress Alia Bhat is now officially a part of the Kapoor family as she tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor in a fairytale wedding on the 14th of April this year. Family members on both the bride’s and groom’s sides took to their social media handles to welcome the newlyweds and make them a part of their respective families. Ranbir’s niece, eleven-year-old Samara Sahni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni’s daughter also took to her Instagram handle to welcome her ‘mami’ and include her in the family.

She took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to post an endearing pair of photos of her newly wedded aunt from the dreamy wedding. The post was captioned, “Welcome to the family Alia mami @aliaabhatt I love you so much ”. Take a look at the post:

Grandmother, Neetu Kapoor wrote, “Awww this is the sweetest ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”, while Alia commented, “Love you samuuuuuuu ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. The comment section was painted with red hearts as everyone melted at Samara’s thoughtful and welcoming nature.

Even though Samara’s account is unverified, the eleven-year-old managed to garner forty-seven thousand followers on Instagram and is an avid social media user.

The first photo had Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posing like a royal couple in their coordinated designer outfits when they officially tied the knot. The second photo consisted of a group photo from the colourful mehndi ceremony featuring Alia in a pink lehenga with emerald jewellery while Ranbir wore a red kurta. The rest of the family wore pastels as they posed for the camera.

The wedding was attended by their family members and close friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukherji and Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan among others. Later, the couple threw a star-studded reception party which was attended by the likes of Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

