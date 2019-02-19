LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours

Priyanka Chopra was attending the Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week when the rumours of her pregnancy started spreading.

News18.com

Updated:February 19, 2019, 11:31 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Loading...
When Priyanka Chopra attended the Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week, dressed in a grey-black skirt suit, rumour mill suggested that she was pregnant. However, as Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, spoke to the actress about the matter, she rubbished the news by saying, “Mamma, give me a break!”

Madhu, in an interview, said that her daughter was tired from the day’s activities and hence had a slumped posture that made her tummy look plumper than usual. She added that it was also the camera angle, of the specific photograph, that made her look that way.




Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas, the American singer-actor, in December last year. On the work front, the Quantico star is currently promoting her latest film Isn’t It Romantic?, a rom-com, co-starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Divine. Priyanka plays the role of a Yoga ambassador in the film.

In India, Priyanka will make her appearance in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is also teaming up with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim on Shonali Bose’s next project The Sky is Pink. Firebrand, Priyanka's production, will also release on Netflix later this month.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram