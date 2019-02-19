English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mamma, Give Me a Break, Says Priyanka Chopra When Madhu Chopra Asked Her About Pregnancy Rumours
Priyanka Chopra was attending the Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week when the rumours of her pregnancy started spreading.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
When Priyanka Chopra attended the Michael Kors Fall 2019 runway show at the New York Fashion Week, dressed in a grey-black skirt suit, rumour mill suggested that she was pregnant. However, as Dr Madhu Chopra, Priyanka’s mother, spoke to the actress about the matter, she rubbished the news by saying, “Mamma, give me a break!”
Madhu, in an interview, said that her daughter was tired from the day’s activities and hence had a slumped posture that made her tummy look plumper than usual. She added that it was also the camera angle, of the specific photograph, that made her look that way.
Priyanka got married to Nick Jonas, the American singer-actor, in December last year. On the work front, the Quantico star is currently promoting her latest film Isn’t It Romantic?, a rom-com, co-starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Divine. Priyanka plays the role of a Yoga ambassador in the film.
In India, Priyanka will make her appearance in the finale episode of Koffee With Karan, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. She is also teaming up with actors Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim on Shonali Bose’s next project The Sky is Pink. Firebrand, Priyanka's production, will also release on Netflix later this month.
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
