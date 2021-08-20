Mammootty and Mohanlal Receive Golden Visa from UAE

Mollywood superstars Mammotty and Mohanlal have been bestowed with the coveted Golden Visas. This is the first time that the government of the United Arab Emirates has granted the privilege to actors from the Malayalam film industry. For the unversed, Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa which was introduced by the UAE government in 2019. The recipient is allowed to live and work in the nation without any requirement of a national sponsor for 10 years. After that, it will be renewed automatically. Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt have been granted this visa in the past. Mammootty and Mohanlal are expected to receive the visa in the coming days.

Both Mammootty and Mohanlal are known to be the strongest pillars of the Malayalam film industry. They have taken cinema ahead with their individual brilliances and also with their combined efforts. The two superstars have known each other for over three decades now.

Interestingly, they have worked in 51 films together. Padayottam, Enthino Pookunna Pookkal, Paavam Poornima, Avidathepole Ivideyum, Angadikkappurathu 1985 and Vartha are some of their best together.

Last year, Mohanlal penned an endearing note to mark the birthday of his friend, colleague and brother. On Mammootty’s birthday, the actor wrote on Instagram, “My dear Ichakka. Wish you a Happy Birthday and many more to come. Love you always. God bless.” Mohanlal is eight years younger to Mammootty. Ichakka roughly translates to big brother.

Recently, Mammootty completed 50 years in the film industry. Several fans, friends and colleagues expressed their joy and best wishes on social media. Mohanlal also posted a heartwarming note on Instagram.

To celebrate the glorious occasion, Mohanlal wrote, “Today, my brother completes 50 glorious years in the film industry. I feel so proud to have shared the screen with him in 55 memorable films and looking forward to many more. Congratulations Ichakka!”

