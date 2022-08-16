Mammootty and Mohanlal To Reunite For Siju Wilson’s Pathonpatham Noottandu

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal, two of the biggest stars of Malayalam cinema, are the powerhouse of the industry. The films in which the duo appeared together were great hits back in the day. Now reports have surfaced that superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal will be reuniting for director Vinayan’s upcoming film Pathonpatham Noottandu, which is set to be released in theatres during the Onam festival on September 8.

Interestingly, the duo, this time, is collaborating off-screen by lending their voice to the new project. Through a Facebook post, the director has given updates regarding the same. Sharing a photo of Mohanlal and Mammootty, the director penned a long note.

Vinayan, in the caption of the post, said that Mammootty and Mohanlal have “blessed Pathonpatham Noottandu” by “lending their voice” and informed that the legendary hero Arattupuzha Velayudha Panicker will be introduced by Mohanlal, while Mammootty will give a curious narrative of the turbulent period.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, the Pan Indian mega-budget film tells the story of the social reformers of Aratupuzha Velayudhapanikar. Siju Wilson plays the titular role.



The upcoming Malayalam period action-drama stars Kayadu Lohar playing the female lead. Among others, it also ensembles the star cast of Anoop Menon, Chemban Vinod, Sudheer Karamana, Suresh Krishna, Tini Tom, Vishnu Vinay, Indrans, Raghavan, Alencier, Mustafa, Sudev Nair, Jaffer Idukki, Chalipala, Saran, Manikandan Achari and Senthil Krishna in pivotal roles.

The film, which also portrays the lifestyle of people of the 19th century in Kerala, features music by M Jayachandran to the lyrics penned by Santosh Narayanan.

The movie will have a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages apart from Malayalam.

