Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mammootty, Dulquer Salman Raise Their Voice Against CAA

Though he did not explicitly mention the controversial Citizenship Act, Mammootty wrote on social media: "We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations."

PTI

Updated:December 18, 2019, 7:51 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mammootty, Dulquer Salman Raise Their Voice Against CAA
Image: Mammootty, Dulquer Salman (R)

As protests continued against the amended Citizenship Act, top Malayalam actor Mammootty on Tuesday said the country can forge ahead as a nation only when one rises above caste, creed and religious considerations.

"We can forge ahead as a nation only when we rise above caste, creed, religion and other considerations."

Read: Alia Bhatt Posts Picture of Constitution of India Amid Student Protests

"Anything against such a spirit of togetherness is to be discouraged," Mammootty wrote in his official Facebook Page though he did not explicitly mention the controversial Act. Kerala had made headlines on Monday when the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front and the opposition United Democratic Front, spearheaded by the Congress, came together against the CAA and the Centre.

Read: Anurag Kashyap Criticises Akshay Kumar for Liking Jamia Millia Islamia Tweet 'By Mistake'

Echoing similar views, Mammootty's son and actor Dulquer Salman in a post said: "Secularism, democracy and equality are our birthright and we must resist any attempt to destroy it.

However, do remember that our tradition is that of Ahimsa and non-violence. Protest peacefully and stand up for a better India. #longlivesecularism #unitedwestand," the 'Zoya Factor' actor posted. Many Malayalam actors, including Prithviraj, Parvathy, Tovino, Kunchacko Boban and Amala Paul have taken to social media to express their views against the CAA and the police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi.

Read: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal Condemn Police Action Against Jamia Students During Anti-Citizenship Act Protests

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram