Mammootty Hosts Special Lunch For Team Kaathal: The Core On Last Day Of Shooting

Malayalam star Mammootty has had a solid hit in the form of his recently released film Rorschach. And, he is currently busy working on another interesting film, titled Kaathal: The Core, directed by Jeo Baby. Besides him, the film also stars actress Jyothika, who is making a comeback to Malayalam cinema after quite some time. While Mammootty is a celebrated actor, not a lot of people are aware that he is known to be a gracious host in the film fraternity. The veteran actor makes sure that he hosts the cast and crew of his films with some great food.

During the shooting of Kaathal: The Core, he had reportedly hosted Jyothika’s husband, Tamil actor Suriya, to a Malabar biryani lunch when he visited the film’s set. Recently, the shooting for his portions of the film was concluded, and as part of bidding farewell to the team, Mammootty hosted a grand lunch for the entire team of Kaathal: The Core. In a few photos of the event that he shared on Twitter, one can see both Mammootty and Jyothika serving plates of food to the entire unit. Along with tweeting the photos, Mammootty wrote, “Completed my portions for Kaathal: The Core. Enjoyed working with a very vibrant team.”

Check out the photos below:

Kaathal: The Core is being produced by Mammootty Kampany, and it will be distributed by Dulqer Salman’s Wayfarer Films. Mammootty is reportedly playing a local politician from Teekoyi in Kerala, who believes in communist ideologies. Jyothika, on the other hand, will play his wife in the film. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

