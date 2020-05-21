MOVIES

2-MIN READ

Mammootty, Kamal Haasan And More Celebs Wish Mohanlal On His Birthday

On Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s birthday, several members from the world of entertainment including Mammootty, Kamal Haasan, Nivin Pauly extended their best wishes to him.

Best wishes are in order for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as he turns 60 today. Apart from millions of fans, several members from the world of entertainment and distinguished personalities have wished the actor on his birthday.

The most heartfelt greeting came from Mohanlal’s contemporary and close friend, actor Mammootty.

In a three-minute video titled 'To my Lal’, Mammootty revealed how his 39 years of friendship with Mohanlal stood the test of time. In his message, he detailed how Mohanlal is like a brother to him who has stood with him like family and even conducted weddings of Mammooty’s children.

In a retrograde moment, Mammootty spoke about the time when both the actors were young. He described their approach to work back then, just like college students who would work just before exams. He added that they put dedicated efforts in their films that have helped them in achieving their current place.

“To the magical actor, to Kerala’s Lalettan, to the great actor that Malayalam cinema has seen and to my dear friend Mohanlal, I wish you a very happy birthday,” he signed off.

