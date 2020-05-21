Mammootty, Kamal Haasan And More Celebs Wish Mohanlal On His Birthday

Best wishes are in order for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal as he turns 60 today. Apart from millions of fans, several members from the world of entertainment and distinguished personalities have wished the actor on his birthday.

The most heartfelt greeting came from Mohanlal’s contemporary and close friend, actor Mammootty.

In a three-minute video titled 'To my Lal’, Mammootty revealed how his 39 years of friendship with Mohanlal stood the test of time. In his message, he detailed how Mohanlal is like a brother to him who has stood with him like family and even conducted weddings of Mammooty’s children.

In a retrograde moment, Mammootty spoke about the time when both the actors were young. He described their approach to work back then, just like college students who would work just before exams. He added that they put dedicated efforts in their films that have helped them in achieving their current place.

“To the magical actor, to Kerala’s Lalettan, to the great actor that Malayalam cinema has seen and to my dear friend Mohanlal, I wish you a very happy birthday,” he signed off.

Here is a look at other wishes shared online:

Dear Mr.@Mohanlal I liked you from your first film. I envied you for the constant quality of your work, that too with detractors lurking in every turn. I liked you even more when I worked with you. Long live my younger brother. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) May 21, 2020

Wishing The Complete Actor Shri @Mohanlal #Lalettan a very Happy Birthday. May GOD always bless you, Suchi, Appu & Maya with a long, happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous life. Have a wonderful Birthday.#KSChithra #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/GdAMghOdRa — K S Chithra (@KSChithra) May 21, 2020

Wishing a happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir #HappyBirthdaymohanlal . Lucky to have worked with you :) have a blessed year sir . — Hansika (@ihansika) May 21, 2020

Happy birthday to the complete actor @Mohanlal sir. One of the finest actors in the Indian Cinema. It has always been a treat to watch you on screen Sir! ❤️ #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HappyBirthdayLaletta — Harish Kalyan (@iamharishkalyan) May 21, 2020

The legend, the master, and unbelievably humble human....

Wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY Lal sir ❤️#HappyBirthdayMohanlal @Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/NulqjNywtZ — Aju Varghese (@AjuVarghesee) May 21, 2020

