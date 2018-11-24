English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Mammootty, Mohanlal in 60-member Team to Perform in Abu Dhabi on December 7
The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) executive meeting held in Kochi on Saturday finalised the details of the show and was led by its president Mohanlal.
A 60-member team comprising superstars Mammootty , Mohanlal will perform in Abu Dhabi on December 7 to raise funds for the Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund.
A 60-member team comprising superstars Mammootty , Mohanlal and others of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) will perform in Abu Dhabi on December 7 to raise funds for the Kerala Chief Minister's Disaster Relief Fund (CMDRF), an official said.
The AMMA executive meeting held in Kochi on Saturday finalised the details of the show and was led by its president Mohanlal.
Veteran character artist and AMMA treasurer Jagdish told IANS that the team will leave for Abu Dhabi on December 5.
"The show is being directed by director T.K. Rajeev Kumar. There will be a one-week rehearsal starting November 28. The duration of the programme would be around five hours and would begin in the evening," said Jagdish
Asianet TV is the marketing firm.
The other artistes who will take part include Manju Warrier, Nivin Pauly, Dulquar Salman, Innocent, Prithviraj amongst others.
Kerala had devastating floods from May-end to mid-August that claimed nearly 480 lives. The deluge forced at least 14.50 lakh persons to take refugee in over 3,000 relief camps across the state.
Soon after the tragedy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged all Malayalees to donate one month's salary to the CM's disaster relief fund.
