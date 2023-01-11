CHANGE LANGUAGE
Mammootty Praises Ernakulam Collector Ranu Raj’s Malayalam Dialect, Video Goes Viral

By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 15:43 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

On this occasion, Mammootty's words about Ernakulam’s District Collector Renu Raj are gaining attention.

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty was invited as a guest at the event organised by Yesudas Academy.

Legendary playback singer KJ Yesudas celebrated his 83rd birthday on January 10. Widely regarded as one of the greatest singers of the country, Yesudas is also considered a cultural icon in his home state Kerala. His birthday celebrations were recently held at the Yesudas Academy in Ernakulam. The academy had organised an event in honour of the iconic musician. Yesudas and his wife, both now in the United States, attended the event online. Malayalam superstar Mammootty was invited as a guest at the event.

On this occasion, Mammootty’s words about Ernakulam’s District Collector Renu Raj are gaining attention. When Renu spoke in fluent Malayalam at the event, Mammootty was extremely impressed by her command over the language. He said that he did not know that the Ernakulam collector was a Malayali and dubbed her speech in Malayalam as one of the best.

“I am very happy that such a person has become a collector. It is a great step towards women empowerment,” he said. He also complimented Renu by saying that after watching her, he was left wondering if she was someone acting in a movie that he did not know about. Apologising to Renu, Mammootty said that he was telling the truth.

On the work front, the teaser of Mammootty’s upcoming action thriller Christopher directed by B Unnikrishnan was released earlier this month. In the film, he stars alongside Aishwarya Lekshmi, Amala Paul, Sneha, Shine Tom Chacko and Jinu Joseph. He will also be seen in the family drama Kaathal-The Core opposite Jyothika. The film is helmed by Jeo Baby.

