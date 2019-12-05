Mammootty Reacts On Hyderabad Rape-murder Case, Says Society Should Introspect

Actor Mammootty, on Tuesday, expressed concern over incidents of rape in various parts of the country. The veteran actor, who was in Mumbai to launch the Hindi trailer of his Malayalam language film Mamangam, said it's reflecting the conscience of the society and where people are heading.

His remarks came after a journalist, at the Mamangam trailer launch, asked him about his reaction on the gruesome gang rape and murder case of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad last week.

Condemning the incident, the actor said, "Society should be conscious about it. They should ask their conscience; what and why are we doing this? Everybody is concerned about what's happening to us, me too."

The incident has triggered public outrage across the country. Many celebrities from the Indian film industry including Salman Khan, Richa Chadha, Shabana Azmi, Akshay Kumar and Farhan Akhtar have expressed their collective rage, with some demanding capital punishment for the rapists.

Akshay called for stricter laws against rape in India, while Abhishek Bachchan demanded faster punishment against the criminals.

Singer and composer Anoushka Shankar, too, came forth with a personal experience. Referring to the Nirbhaya rape case of 2012, Anoushka tweeted about how the horrific incident affected her emotional and mental well-being. She also went on to ask pertinent questions, reverberating the sentiment of millions of women across the country.

"India made new laws and set up new courts and people demanded justice. And yet... Where is the change?" she asked.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.