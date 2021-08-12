Mammootty Refuses to Celebrate His 50th Year in Cinema, Here is Why

Mammootty recently completed 50 years in the film industry. His family members and colleagues took to social media to congratulate him on the big feat. One of the first celebrities to wish him was a close friend and contemporary Mohanlal. As per reports, the Government of Kerala was also planning to felicitate Mammootty by organising a special event to celebrate his 50th year in cinema.

However, Mammootty has reportedly refused the Kerala government’s idea of celebrating the special occasion. Interestingly, Mammootty stated that he doesn’t want a golden jubilee celebration with the money of the public.

This comes days after Kerala police registered a case against Mammootty, Ramesh Pisharody and 300 others for allegedly violating COVID-19 health protocol during the inauguration of a medical facility at a hospital. Police said the actors were at the private hospital for the inauguration of a robot-assisted service for joint replacement surgery there and around 300 persons gathered there during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Mammootty tweeted a heart-warming post on clocking 50 years in the film industry. “Completely overwhelmed by the outpouring of love from everyone. My wonderful colleagues and film fans everywhere. Thank you to each and every one of you," he said.

Mammootty’s son Dulquer Salmaan also penned a long note on his father’s cinematic journey. Noting down his many qualities, the Charlie actor mentioned that while his father may dislike celebrating his career milestones, “50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment.”

Mammootty was last seen in the political thriller One. He has Agent and Bheeshma Parvam in his kitty.

