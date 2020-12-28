Mammootty Sends a Get Well Soon Message to Rajinikanth

Mollywood star Mammootty took to social media to wish superstar Rajinikanth a speedy recovery. On Friday, Rajinikanth was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad due to fluctuating blood pressure and severe exhaustion. He is progressing well and was discharged on Sunday.

Mammootty shared a cheerful photo of Rajinikanth who is seen smiling. Along with the picture, the megastar wrote, “Get well soon Soorya Anpudan Deva.” The short message struck a chord with movie buffs and several fans of the stars. The tweet instantly became popular among scores on social media and went viral.

Get well soon SooryaAnpudan Deva pic.twitter.com/r54tXG7dR9 — Mammootty (@mammukka) December 26, 2020

Rajinikanth and Mammootty were co-stars in one of the biggest South Indian films, Thalapathi. The iconic film directed by Mani Ratnam was instrumental in Rajinikanth’s rise to superstardom. The film earned a cult following across generations and their characters – Soorya (essayed by Rajini) and Deva (essayed by Mammootty) are still celebrated. Thalapathi is still revered as one of the best works of Mani Rathnam, Santosh Sivan, and Ilaiyaraaja to date.

Rajinikanth was shooting for his forthcoming film titled Annaatthe in Hyderabad for the last 10 days. The 70-year-old was tested for Covid-19 after some members of the crew on set tested positive. He tested negative but isolated himself.

Earlier, Rajinikanth announced that he will soon launch his own political party and face the polls. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, he will launch his own outfit next month. The superstar will disclose more details by the end of this month.

Mammootty will share screen space with Manju Warrier for the upcoming mystery film, The Priest directed by debutant Jofin T Chacko. His other announced films are One and Shylock. One is a political thriller directed by Santhosh Vishwanath, while Shylock is an action-thriller comedy directed by Ajai Vasudev.