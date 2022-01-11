Mammootty Shares His First Look From Cbi 5

The first look of Malayalam superstar Mammootty’s upcoming film has been released. Tentatively titled CBI 5, the upcoming film is the fifth and last part in the CBI film franchise. The veteran actor shared the first look on social media, wherein Mammootty is seen standing in a lobby with his hands interlocked behind his back.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, the actor wrote,“Official Leak! #CBI5 #untitled.”

In the film, Mammootty will be seen in the role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer in the Central Bureau of Investigation. This is the first time in Indian cinema that the fifth part of a film is being made.

Initially, Oru CBI Diary Kurippu was released in 1988 followed by Jagratha in 1989. Five years later Sethurama Iyer CBI came in 2004 and the fourth one in the series was Nerariyan CBI, which released in 2005. After a long hiatus, the fifth part CBI 5 went under production late last year.

The roles of Chacko and Vikram are being reprised by Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar, respectively. Moreover, K Madhu has also returned to direct the movie. Meanwhile, the script has been penned down by writer S N Swamy.

Bankrolled by Swargachitra Films, the veteran actor will be seen in formal outfits along with a signature vermillion mark on the forehead coupled with a thick mustache.

Jakes Bijoy is providing the background score for the fifth part. Akhil George will handle cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad is taking care of the editing department.

Besides Mammootty, the star-studded film includes Mukesh, Renji Panicker, Dileesh Pothan, Soubin Shahir, Ramesh Pisharody, Asha Sarath and many more.

On the professional front, Mammootty has many highly anticipated upcoming films this year. He is currently waiting for the release of his new film Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, which is set to come to cinemas on February 24.

Along with debutant director Ratheena’s family drama titled Puzhu, the actor has an amazing project with Lijo Jose Pellissery.

