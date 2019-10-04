Mammootty Steps into the Shoes of a Fierce Warrior in Mamangam Hindi Trailer

The first trailer for Mammootty's period action epic, Mamangam has been released in Hindi. Notably, the Tamil and Telugu trailers are still awaited, while the Malayalam teaser was unveiled on September 28. The film chronicles the true story around the medieval festival of Mamangam.

The trailer begins with a character telling tourists about the magical qualities of the festival and how it enchants people to become a part of it. The trailer then introduces to warriors who are shown to put bravery and service to their motherland above anything else. A child warrior is also shown who recounts the tales of bravery of his maternal uncle, essayed by Mammootty, who will be seen playing a character with multiple looks.

The project, which highlights the martial art of Kalaripayattu is said to be the biggest Malayalam film in terms of budget and expanse.

The M Padmakumar directorial also stars Prachi Tehlan, Malavika Menon, Neeraj Madhav, Unni Mukundan, Prachi Desai and Kaniha among others.

Mamangam was originally supposed to be directed by Sajeev Pillai, but he was removed for going overbudget and subsequently replaced by the veteran Padmakumar.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mammootty had said that the challenge in the film was to mix the graphics with the original visuals so that the audience cannot distinguish between the two.

Mamangam is scheduled to hit the big screens on November 21.

