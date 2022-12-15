Mammootty's Banter With Joy Mathew Makes Audience Go Crazy

Actor Mammootty arrived at a venue recently to promote the launch of three films. The trailer launch for Chaver and Malikapuram and the teaser launch of 2018 were all happening at the same venue. It was a rare sight when the crew and actors of all three movies came together on the same stage and showed support to each other.

Mammukka, who generally speaks very little, does not hesitate in sharing a light moment with people. And this time, it was Joy Mathew. Kunchacko, who was standing with them, couldn’t stop laughing. Everyone will be curious to know what Mammukka said.

Kunchacko shouted on the mic that Joy Mathew’s wish of having a photograph with Mammootty would come true that day. Moreover, Joy Mathew always plays a role of a character that is more aged than Mammootty. However, both Mammootty and Joy are in the same age group. This led to Mammootty coming on stage and taking a dig at Joy suggesting that he always writes films for Mammootty and gives him roles of “uncles” while taking the older roles for himself. Mammootty said that although he is ready to film for his age group, the actor is not given a chance by filmmakers like Joy giving him younger roles to do.

This on-stage banter made the audience go wild with laughter.

Chaver is directed by Tinu Pappachan and stars Kunchacko Boban, Arjun Asokan and Anthony Varghese in lead roles. 2018 stars Tovino Thomas, Aparna Balamurali and Kunchacko Boban in prominent roles among others. The film is written and directed by Jude Anthany Joseph. The third film that was being promoted at the event was Malikapuram which is being directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar and the star cast includes Unni mukundan, Saiju Kurup, Ramesh Pisharody, Renji Panicker and other prominent names.

