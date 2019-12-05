Mammootty’s Costliest Film Mamangam Budget is Lesser Than the Salary of a Bollywood Star

The makers of Mamangam have been pegging the period drama as the movie that will redefine filmmaking in the Malayalam cinema. It is yet to be seen, but there's one place Mammootty-starrer has already reached: a budget that no Malayalam film has ever been given.

The makers have spent millions on special effects, music, and post-production among other things to give Mamangam perfect magnitude, length and visual spectacle.

At the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, Vivek Ramadevan, executive producer of Mamangam, elaborated the difficulty and how the makers handled a movie of this scale in Kerala.

“It’s very difficult to make a film in four different languages which has never been done in Malayalam cinema. We’re literally chasing a dream. Mamangam is the most expensive Malayalam film to date. Malayalam film industry is a very small industry compared to other bigger industries down south like Tamil and Telugu. The budget of even this film is the salary of an actor in Telugu or probably lesser than that in Hindi,” said Ramadevan.

“But we all owe this to our producer Venu Kunnappilly and his vision to do it in an industry like Malayalam where you’re not assured of getting the money back. It’s a very difficult thing to do. Telugu has a huge market, so a Baahubali doesn’t need the entire country to get back the money. You can get it back from Telugu itself. But Malayalam industry is not like that. Even in overseas, we have a very limited market. But this film is going far wider than that. It’s going to countries which have never seen a Malayalam film being released there before,” he added.

Mamangam sees Mammootty in the role of the bravest warrior in the history of the Mamankam festival. Directed by M Padmakumar, Mamangam has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi and will be released nationwide on December 12.

