Mammootty's First Look From Akhil Akkineni's Agent Out. Check Pics

Mammootty’s first look from Akhil Akkineni’s Agent was unveiled on March 7. The makers released on Twitter a poster featuring Mammootty. The poster depicts Mammootty in an action-avatar with a tagline - The Ruthless Saviour. There are also reports suggesting that fans might get to see Mammootty as a military officer in the film.

The makers of Agent released a special first-look poster to welcome Mammootty to the team. Sharing the poster on their Twitter handle, film’s producer AK entertainment wrote, “A Stalwart of Indian Cinema who paved his path with Discipline & Dedication Megastar @mammukka Joins the shoot of #AGENT Can’t wait to witness the magic on sets."

According to the reports, Monday, 7 March, was the first day of the new schedule for Agent, and Mammootty is a part of it. He is said to have a prominent role in the film. The story for this film is written by Vakkantham Vamsi and is being co-produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara’s AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema.

Akhil Akkineni and Sakshi Vaidya will be seen in lead roles in Agent. Akhil’s look from the film was already released by the producers. The actor has achieved a chiseled body to justify the role of a daredevil spy. Akhil’s first look from the film has become a massive rage among the fans.

The film is said to be inspired by the American-German film series Bourne and its lead character Jason Bourne.

Hip Hop Tamizha will create the soundtrack for this film, and Avinash Kolla will handle the art direction. For this action spy thriller, Ragul Herian Dharuman will handle the camera, while Naveen Nooli, a National Award-winning editor, will handle the editing.

Mammootty, on the other hand, is enjoying the success of his recently released film, Bheeshma Parvam. The Amal Neerad directorial has impressed the critics and the audience alike.

