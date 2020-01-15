Mammootty’s First Project with Manju Warrier is Titled The Priest, First Look Out

There were several buzz around Mammooty’s upcoming project with debutante Jofin T Chacko. While the makers have denied rumors about the movie being called a horror-thriller, the latest poster might add more fuels to these rumours.

The first-look poster of the movie, titled The Priest, shows Mammootty's titular character donning a hooded cassock. With an intense look, he can be seen sitting against the backdrop of a church. The script and the dialogues of the movie are co-written by Deepu Pradeep and Shyam Menon.

This is the also the first time when Mammootty will collaborate with Manju Warrier. The shooting of the upcoming movie is underway. She shared the first look poster of the movie with the caption, “So excited to share the first look poster of my first film ever with Mammookka! Really looking forward to be on set very soon! Thank you Mammookka! @mammootty @unnikrishnan Anto Joseph and Jofin!”

The movie will star Nikhila Vimal, along with Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyyappan, and Baby Monica.

Apart from The Priest, Mammootty also has other movies in his kitty, including Shylock and One. While Shylock will release on January 23, One is scheduled for a March-April April. Meanwhile, The Priest will also get an early 2020 release.

On the other hand, Manju will try her hands on different genres this year with movies like Jack N Jill, Chathur Mukham and Marakkar.

