Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Mammootty's Mamangam Leaked Online, FIR Filed

The Ernakulam police here registered an anti-piracy case on Sunday against those who are alleged to have illegally uploaded superstar Mammootty's magnum opus 'Mamangam' to the internet.

IANS

Updated:December 15, 2019, 5:16 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Mammootty's Mamangam Leaked Online, FIR Filed
File photo of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

The Ernakulam police here registered an anti-piracy case on Sunday against those who are alleged to have illegally uploaded superstar Mammootty's magnum opus Mamangam to the internet.

Billed as the costliest Malayalam film in recent times, the film was released last week in 45 countries.

"We had commissioned a team of 30 members who have now found out that the film has been uploaded to the internet. The details of all those who have done it have also been given to the police," said an official attached to the film.

This film tells about the 18th century Mamangam festival held on the banks of the river Bharathappuzha in the Malabar region.

The film was released on Thursday across 2,500 screens in 45 countries.

However, two days later, this film found its way into the internet.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram