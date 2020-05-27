MOVIES

Mammootty's Masterpiece Becomes First Malayalam Film to Be Dubbed in Russian

Mammootty's 2017 film Masterpiece is being dubbed in Russian, becoming the first Malayalam film

Mammootty's 2017 film Masterpiece has become the first Malayalam movie being dubbed in Russian. The film's director Ajai Vasudev shared the message on social media. The 2017 crime thriller also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lena, Gokul Suresh and Mukesh, among others.

The movie is set in Travancore college in Kerala, where two student groups named Real Fighters and Royal Warriors always quarrel over various issues. A danseuse Vedika is introduced to the college and the groups war over who will win her love.

Malayalam films were beginning to gain an entry into foreign markets in a big way, being released abroad at almost at the same time as it premiered in the state. And now it has gone a step further with Masterpiece being dubbed in Russian. Produced under the banner of Royal Cinemas owned by CH Muhammed, the makers have signed a deal with Four Season Creations for the Russian version.

The First ever Malayalam movie to be dubbed in Russian language 😊👏🏻

Posted by Ajai Vasudev on Monday, May 25, 2020

Ajai Vasudev has done four films – Rajadhiraja, Masterpiece, Shylock and Kuberan - with Mammootty. Kuberan is set for release after the lockdown.

