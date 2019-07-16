Mammootty's Next Project is Named Shylock, to be Directed by Ajai Vasudev
Shylock was the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice. However, it is not clear whether Mammootty's character is inspired by the play.
Mammootty (Image: AFP)
Superstar Mammootty recently announced that his next project directed by Ajai Vasudev under Goodwill Entertainments banner will be titled Shylock, with a tagline – The Money Lender. Shylock was the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice. However, it is not clear whether the Mammootty's character is inspired by the play or whether the entire movie is based on 16th century play.
This will be the actor's third movie with Ajai Vasudev. Before this, he helmed Rajadhiraja in 2014 and Masterpiece in 2017. Both of these movies featured Mammootty in the lead roles.
Further, the upcoming flick will also mark the Malayalam debut of renowned Tamil actor Rajkiran. However, apart from him, the makers have not revealed any details of the remaining cast members yet. The movie will witness new comers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed as writers. A poster of the film, bearing the name, is doing the rounds of social media.
@mammukka 's next titled #Shylock Directed by Ajai Vasudev Christmas 2019 💥 pic.twitter.com/Ok8MP20AWs— Cine Maniac (@cinemamaniacss) July 16, 2019
As suggested by reports, the movie is all set to go on the floors once Mammootty finishes shooting for Ganagandharvan. Besides these upcoming projects, Mammooty starrer period drama Mamangam is all slated to release in some months. Earlier this year, he was appreciated for his performance in Ram's Peranbu and Mahi V Raghav's Yatra.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nach Baliye 9 Contestant Vishal Aditya Singh Says He is Not Friends with Madhurima Tuli
- Bollywood Star Taapsee Pannu Gifts Jeep Compass Worth Rs 21.34 Lakh to Sister Shagun, Shares Video on Instagram
- Mumbai Police Flaunts 'Khaki Swag' after #SareeTwitter Trends on Social Media
- From Politicians to Movie Stars, Women are Sharing Their Favourite Saree Photos on Twitter
- Amala Paul Reacts to Ex-Husband AL Vijay’s Marriage with R Aishwarya