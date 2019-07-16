Mammootty's Next Project is Named Shylock, to be Directed by Ajai Vasudev

Superstar Mammootty recently announced that his next project directed by Ajai Vasudev under Goodwill Entertainments banner will be titled Shylock, with a tagline – The Money Lender. Shylock was the name of the main antagonist in William Shakespeare's play The Merchant of Venice. However, it is not clear whether the Mammootty's character is inspired by the play or whether the entire movie is based on 16th century play.

This will be the actor's third movie with Ajai Vasudev. Before this, he helmed Rajadhiraja in 2014 and Masterpiece in 2017. Both of these movies featured Mammootty in the lead roles.

Further, the upcoming flick will also mark the Malayalam debut of renowned Tamil actor Rajkiran. However, apart from him, the makers have not revealed any details of the remaining cast members yet. The movie will witness new comers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed as writers. A poster of the film, bearing the name, is doing the rounds of social media.

As suggested by reports, the movie is all set to go on the floors once Mammootty finishes shooting for Ganagandharvan. Besides these upcoming projects, Mammooty starrer period drama Mamangam is all slated to release in some months. Earlier this year, he was appreciated for his performance in Ram's Peranbu and Mahi V Raghav's Yatra.

