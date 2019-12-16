Mammootty's Peranbu Tops IMDb's Indian Films List for 2019, Uri, Gully Boy at Second and Third

Tamil feature "Peranbu" has claimed the number one spot on IMDb's annual list of top 10 Indian films for the year 2019.

The film, directed by Ram, featured South superstar Mammootty alongside Anjali, Sadhana and Anjali Ameer.

The list of top ten Indian films is curated by the organisation taking into account the ratings given viewers to the movies and show on IMDb on a scale of 10.

Following "Peranbu" are Bollywood hits "Uri: The Surgical Strike" and "Gully Boy" at second and third spots, respectively.

Ayushmann Khurrana's "Article 15" and Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer "Chhichhore" were placed at fourth and fifth.

Hrithik Roshan's "Super 30" came at sixth, while Taapsee Pannu and Amitabh Bachchan's thriller "Badla" secured the seventh spot.

At eight and ninth places were "The Tashkent Files" and Akshay Kumar-starrer "Kesari". Mohanlal's Malayalam feature "Lucifer" rounded out the top ten.

"It's wonderful to see such a diverse list of films resonating with IMDb fans this year, including the #3 customer-rated film 'Gully Boy', which is India's official entry for the 92nd Academy Awards," Col Needham, IMDb Founder and CEO, said in a statement.

"I'm also delighted to see the Tamil title 'Peranbu' (#1) and the Malayalam film 'Lucifer' (#10) charting on our Top 10 list this year, once again demonstrating that IMDb customers worldwide are embracing dynamic titles in a variety of Indian languages," he added.

