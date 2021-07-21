Mammootty’s Picture in ‘Tiny Pony’ Sets the Internet on Fire

Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil, popularly known as Mammootty, is the super star of Malayalam cinema. He has also been a part of Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. The super star has now set Instagram on fire with his latest post. The actor and producer posted a picture on his Instagram handle on Monday in which his side profile can be seen with his hair tied in a ‘tiny pony’.

The caption of the post also reads the same along with a hashtag saying stay tuned. The comment section of the post is filled with praises. The 69-year-old actor’s fans have gone crazy over the picture and a number of fan clubs of the actor have reshared it.

A few days ago, Mammootty shared two of his throwback pictures which were also trending on internet. One was from the sets of one of his old movies Kottayam Kunjachan and the other was a picture of his first appearance ever on celluloid. He gave a long caption to the second post thanking the person who colour corrected his black and white picture and also talked about some memories attached with it.

The actor has been ruling the industry for more than three decades and has given a number of films worth watching. Some of his best works include Adiyozhukkukal, Aavanazhi, Mahayanam, Dhruvam, Vatsalyam, The King, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kerala Varma Pazzahi Raja, and Paleri Manikyam. Mammootty was last seen in the films ‘One’ and The Priest. With a following of 2.5 million on his Instagram account Mammootty’s social media handle is worth a look. His account is an interesting place for all his fans to spend some time with.

The actor’s son Dulquer Salmaan is also a part of the movie business. He too has worked in multiple languages. Salmaan gained a lot of popularity amongst the Hindi speaking audience with the movie Karwaan released in the year 2018, also starring late actor Irrfan Khan. It was his debut in Hindi movies. He enjoys a massive following of 8.3 million on his Instagram handle.

