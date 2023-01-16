Mamta Mohandas Shares She Has Been Diagnosed with Autoimmune Disease Vitiligo; Says ‘I’m Losing Colour…’

Actress Mamta Mohandas took to Instagram to reveal that she has been diagnosed with the autoimmune disease vitiligo. Mamta also said that she is ‘losing colour’. She also shared several selfies. In the first picture, the actor smiled as she sat outdoors. The actress smiled as she looked at the camera and clicked selfies.

In the pics, Mamta held a cup as she drank a beverage while sitting on a chair in the garden. She opted for a black ensemble – black T-shirt, tights and a jacket. Along with the post, she penned in the captin, “Dear (sun emoji), I embrace you now like I have never before. So Spotted, I’m losing color…I rise even before you every morning, to see you glimmer your first ray through the haze."

“Give me all you’ve got..for I will be indebted, here on out and forever by your grace," added Mamta. She also added the hashtags-color, autoimmune disease, autoimmune, vitiligo, Sunday, spotlight, imperfection, no makeup, no filter, embrace the journey, healing and heal yourself. Mamta geo-tagged the location as Niraamaya Retreats Samroha in Kerala.

Take a look at her post here:

Soon after she revealed about her vitiligo diagnosis, scores of her fans and friends from the industry took to the comments section to react. Reba Monica John commented, “You’re a fighter and you’re beautiful." A fan said, “You are Really Really a powerful woman. Really love you a lot. Keep inspiring us." Another person commented, “You are a fighter and inspiration for all. You will be better soon. God bless you." A comment read, “Still inspiring and beautiful beyond words… This boldness to share your vulnerabilities is a kindness to a million other women who feel what they already have is not enough… You are more loved than ever…"

For the unversed, Mamta is a cancer survivor. A few years ago after she had a relapse of cancer. She spoke with Time of India in 2014 and said, “Well, I can’t say I have been as strong as I was when I first got the disease. I was a person who never worried about anything, whatever the issue. But for the first time in life, I was scared. It is easy to say, be positive. But this time, I felt it is ok to be scared, to be human."

Speaking of her filmography, Mamta debuted in the 2005 Malayalam film Mayookham, directed by Hariharan. She featured alongside Mammootty in Bus Conductor, with Suresh Gopi in Adbutham and Lanka (2006), and alongside Jayaram in Madhuchandralekha the same year. Mamta is also a popular playback singer. Having predominantly worked in Malayalam cinema, she has also starred in a few Telugu, Kannada and Tamil films.

