Man Accused of Molesting Minor Actor on Flight Jailed for 3 Years, Fined Rs 25,000 Under POCSO Act
The incident led to a huge public outcry after the actor posted about it on social media, following which Vikas Sachdeva was booked by the Mumbai police.
Representative image.
Mumbai: A 41-year-old man was convicted and sentenced to serve jail time by a special court here on Wednesday for molesting a minor actor in a Delhi-Mumbai flight in December 2017.
Vikas Sachdeva was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment and fined Rs 25,000 under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and to one-year imprisonment under Section 354 (criminal force to woman with an intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC.
Sachdeva and his wife broke down in court on hearing the verdict.
The court had been hearing arguments from both sides over the last few months and also examined witnesses who were present in the flight at the time of the incident.
The actor had put out a video after the incident on Instagram, alleging that the man, who was seated behind her in the Vistara aircraft, had moved his foot up and down her back throughout the journey when she was half asleep. Sachdeva had, however, said that he was returning home after attending a funeral and was tired and asleep during the journey, and that any contact was merely an accident.
Sachdeva also claimed that he had apologised to the actor for “accidentally and unintentionally” touching her before de-boarding and said the actor yelled at him minutes before the flight landed in Mumbai. Three witnesses, including a passenger and two cabin crew members, told the court that Sachdeva was asleep throughout the flight.
Although the actor had deposed during court proceedings, she had not completed the procedure of identification of the accused in court.
The incident led to huge public outcry after the actor posted about it on social media, following which Sachdeva was booked by Mumbai Police and granted bail by a court a month after the incident.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- PM Modi Shares Video of Officers Helping Pregnant Woman in Kashmir Snow on Army Day
- Bigg Boss 13: Mahira Sharma's Mother Asks Paras Chhabra to Not Kiss Her Daughter
- Seeds from Newton's Apple Tree Are Being Used to Grow a New One at His England Home
- Reliance Jio Wi-Fi Calling: Check if Your Handset Supports The Service
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA