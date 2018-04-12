Man Arrested for Trespassing Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills Home

A man who was trying to scale a wall outside pop star Taylor Swift's Beverly Hills mansion, was arrested.According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, Swift's security team told Justin Christoph Lilly to get down from the wall multiple times before he was eventually arrested, reported pagesix.com.Lilly has been charged with trespassing and refusing to leave private property. He faces a maximum of six months in jail.Once owned by Samuel Goldwyn, the mansion was declared a landmark last year. Swift purchased the home in 2015 for $25 million.The incident occurred just days after a Connecticut man allegedly claimed to have robbed a bank to get the singer's attention.