Man Calls out Arjun Kapoor on Nepotism. The Actor Gives him a Fitting Reply

Hey Prateek u always have a choice. U can choose to not watch a film. Also we as actors don’t hold anyone at gunpoint forcing u to watch our work. We work hard put our film out there for all of u some work some don’t we accept the audience judgement & strive to entertain always. https://t.co/1UnF1tMJam — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 17, 2018

Arjun Kapoor sure can silence trolls and how.During a recent podcast interview with film critics Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra, the 33-year-old actor confessed that he never thought of becoming an actor, considering how overweight he was while growing up.Taking it as cue, a Twitter user slammed him for being a product of nepotism. He tweeted, “That's the tragedy of our country. He didn't want to but nepotism made him an actor.. N there r many more talented ppl who want to b an actor but never ever get a chance. Sometimes I feel we r giving HAFTA to iski beti, uska beta, iski sister, uski niece bcoz we don't have choice.”However, little did he know that the actor, known for his performances in films like Ishaqzaade, 2 States, Ki & Ka and Half Girlfriend, would respond.Replying to the troll, Arjun tweeted on Monday, “Hey Prateek u always have a choice. U can choose to not watch a film. Also we as actors don’t hold anyone at gunpoint forcing u to watch our work. We work hard put our film out there for all of u some work some don’t we accept the audience judgement & strive to entertain always.”The hater has since deleted his tweet but Arjun is winning the internet with his sensible, courteous reply.Last week, Arjun had schooled another troll who said he looked like a molester in a photo with Parineeti Chopra. The two will next be seen together in Namaste England and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.