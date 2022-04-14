Man Damages TV Set in Rage of Losing Video Game, Video Goes Viral

If you have grown up playing video games or are still addicted to them, you can vouch for the fact that losing a game could be quite frustrating. There are several examples of people losing their temper in a fit of rage after losing a video game. A similar video has now emerged on social media.

A video, recently shared on Twitter, shows that a man ends up damaging his television set after losing a video game. The video shared by his wife is going viral on the micro blogging site. The man’s wife shared a video with a funny tweet that her ‘husband will not be able to watch TV for a week.’ The video, shared by Alia Zaferi, has garnered around 7 lakh views and many are sharing funny comments on it.

Kisah sedih ringkas semalam….. tiber takde TV for the next one month 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Tu la sape suruh emo sgt main Fifa hahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/fGKJHj4l3Q— Alia Zaferi (@aliazafff) April 9, 2022

In the video the man is seen playing a FIFA match and he ends up losing the match. In a fit of rage he flings the game controller on the floor. Unfortunately, the controller bounces off the ground and hits the television damaging a part of its screen.

After the incident the man seems to be left perplexed by his own act. He takes a few seconds to let what happened sink in and then he lies back on the couch, visibly defeated by the situation.

It is interesting to note that the woman seems amused by the whole incident as she has added a funny tweet to the video and laughing emojis.

A few users on Twitter, advised the woman not to stay with a man with such anger issues but the woman was quick to defend her husband saying this was just a small isolated incident and that he was a loving husband. She also replied that they have replaced the TV.

