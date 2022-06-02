Man Dancing To Pawan Singh’s Bhojpuri Song Saree Se Tadi In Water Park Amuses Internet

Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha’s hit song Saree Se Tadi has taken the internet by storm. The song has become quite popular among the youngsters and various videos and reels are being made on Instagram, with people grooving to the catchy beats.

While there are many reels of the song circulating on the Internet, the latest one to go viral is that of a young man’s rigorous dance in a water park. The social media handle called Bhojpuri updates shared the video which shows the young man dancing his heart out to the video wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts. Take a look at his dance below.

The Saree Se Tadi song by Pawan Singh and Smriti Sinha is trending at number five on YouTube. The video of this song has been viewed more than 14 million times and it has got more than four million likes. The video also showcased the amazing chemistry between the two stars. Its lyrics have been written by Vijay Chauhan and it is sung by Pawan Singh-Shilpi Raj. Arya Sharma composed the music. The video has been directed by Goldie Jaiswal, while Bobby Jackson choreographed it.

