1-min read

Man Dies During the Shooting of Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh: Report

In an unfortunate incident, a 30-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar lost his life during the shooting of a Shahid Kapoor film in Mussoorie.

News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:37 AM IST
Man Dies During the Shooting of Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh: Report
Image courtesy: Shahid Kapoor/ Instagram
In an unfortunate incident, a 30-year-old man from Muzaffarnagar lost his life during the shooting of a Shahid Kapoor film in Mussoorie, reports Hindustan Times.

Ramu, who was part of the crew responsible for the checking and functioning of the generator being used in the shoot, died on Thursday at a five-star hotel in Mussoorie. The shooting of the Shahid Kapoor starrer Kabir Singh is taking place here.

A police officer was quoted saying, “Ramu was checking the oil in the generator when the muffler he was wearing got caught in the fan of the generator and he got pulled in it as well. He was taken to Max Hospital in Dehradun where he was declared dead. His family members have been informed about it.”

Ramu was working with a generator company in Premnagar area of Dehradun. The hotel authorities, where the accident took place, however, have denied any such incident taking place in their premises.

Film and TV sets are a hotbed for occupational fatalities. Industry technicians and labour unions have fought long and hard to ensure safety of set workers. Trained and skilled technicians are employed and endorsed to maintain safety standards so that their lives, and of those working around them, are safeguarded. Any transgression or violations invite hefty fines.

Kabir Singh has Kiara Advani as the leading lady. Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the film is scheduled to be released on June 21 this year. It is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series and is a Hindi remake of Vanga’s Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

