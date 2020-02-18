Man from Viral Paragliding Video, Singer Rohanpreet Turn up as Prospective Grooms for Shehnaaz Gill in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge

After the recently concluded finale of Bigg Boss 13, contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra are back already with a new show titled Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As the title itself suggests, the show will have prospective matches for weddings of the two celebrities.

One of the first contenders to feature on the show for Shehnaaz was Vipin Shah, whose paragliding video went viral. Vipin also featured on the show Roadies Revolution prior to this. As per the promo, Vipin will try to impress Shehnaaz by bringing her a cake and flower bouquet.

Other than him, Shehnaaz’s friend and Punjabi Singer Rohanpreet Singh and comedian Balraj Syal also showed up as suitors for the ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif.’

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shahbaaz also made an entry on the show as an entertainer and a supporter for Shehnaaz. Watch it here:



Earlier, the show was tentatively called Shehnaaz Ka Swayamvar. Sidharth Shukla too was said to join the show. However, it is Paras Chhabra who has now been roped in for the show and will be looking for a suitable bride alongside Shehnaaz through various tasks and activities. In another promo, Paras was seen talking about the tattoo of his ex Akanksha (Gill), when questioned by one of the suitors. Paras said, “Tattoo does not hold any meaning. I will just put a cross here and right whose next?”















In an interview, Abhishek Rege, CEO, EndemolShine India said, "Endemol and COLORS are known for implementing out-of-the-box innovations to existing shows as well as experimenting with new ones. With Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, we are giving the audience a chance to go on a more intimate journey with two contestants who are widely loved and are immensely popular. With its unique format, we are sure that the show has immense potential to pique the viewer's curiosity and become a part of their lives."

