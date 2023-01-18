Man, Frustrated With Frequent Telecast of Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham, Writes to Channel

If not the live telecast of the Indian Premier League (IPL), one movie that’s repeatedly aired on channel Sony Max is Sooryavansham. Agreed? Nearly 2 decades after its release, the romantic drama flick that earned less than Rs 7 crore in its theatrical revenue, has topped television ratings on Sony Max. And the channel continues to air it frequently at least once in a month. Over the years the film has garnered cult status along with collecting hilarious memes in its name. But there’s also a section of viewers who have now become frustrated with the film’s frequent broadcast.

The irritation has reached such a level, that a man ended up writing a letter to the channel to explain his ordeal. While requesting the channel to put a stop to the film’s telecast, the man stated that everyone in his family is well aware of Heera Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan’s character) and his familial problems by heart. The man further posed a series of questions to the channel asking how many times have Sooryavansham been telecasted so far and how many more times in the future it is going to continue. Emphasizing that it has added up to his mental stress, the man also enquired if the channel is going to take responsibility for the mental health issues suffered by him and his family. Take a look at the letter below:

The hilarious letter has prompted thousands to burst into laughter on social media. A barrage of users also empathized with the man, one wrote, “I hear you,” another added, “I can feel his pain.” A user commented, “This is just epic,” another requested, “Please stop south dubbed movies too.” Meanwhile, one more said, “Ye zaruri tha krna (This was necessary). Salute to this man.”

Directed by EVV Satyanarayana, Sooryavansham stars Amitabh Bachchan, Soundarya, and Anupam Kher in pivotal roles. The plot of the film chronicles the life of a village head Bhanu Pratap Singh who detests his youngest son Heera because of his illiteracy. However, determined to make his father proud, Heera creates a successful business and also saves his father from local goons.

Read all the Latest Movies News here