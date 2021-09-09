Man Hit by Actor Rajat Bedi's Car Dies, Police File FIR for Causing Death to Negligence

The Mumbai Police on Tuesday booked Rajat Bedi, an Indo-Canadian Bollywood and television producer for alleged rash and negligent driving which led to a serious accident. The incident occurred on Monday evening when Bedi was driving along the busy Sitladevi Temple Road in Andheri west and suddenly hit a local slumdweller, identified as a 39-year-old Rajesh Boudh.

While the victim was being treated at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital, it is now learnt that he has succumbed to the injuries sustained during the accident. The victim in the case died on Tuesday late night and that has led to the cops filing a new charge in the FIR under section 304-A of the IPC. The section deals with an accused causing death to negligence.

Bedi’s manager told ETimes, “In an unfortunate incident, though it was not Rajat fault as he was driving really slow. Mr Rajesh suddenly came in front of Rajat’s car. He was fully drunk, near Andheri West Metro station. Rajat himself immediately took him to Cooper Hospital after the accident and extended all possible help and support to him, arranged for blood in the night at 3.30 am and supported his family. Sadly he passed away."

On the day of the accident, after the victim was hit, Bedi stopped his car, picked him up and rushed him to the nearby RN Cooper Hospital for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable but critical.

Later, the actor went to the DN Nagar Police Station and reported the incident, stating that the victim was reportedly in a drunken state and abruptly came before his vehicle. The police are checking the CCTVs in the vicinity and trying to speak with eye witnesses who can corroborate Bedi’s claims, said a police official.

Bedi is known for his role of a terrorist in the Sunny Deol-starrer Hero: Love Story of a Spy, as Hritik Roshan’s bete-noire in Koi..Mil Gaya, and other films.

(With IANS inputs)

