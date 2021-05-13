Man Mistakenly Calls Remdesivir as Remo D'souza, Choreographer Shares Hilarious Video

Choreographer-director Remo D’souza lightened the mood for everyone on Thursday by sharing a funny video of a man calling the Remdesivir injection as ‘Remo D’souza’. The man is seen standing in a crowd, talking to a journalist about the price of injections, when he made the goof-up. “Don’t miss the end. #ciplakaremodsouza #justforlaugh," Remo wrote as he shared the video. The dance reality show judge brought a smile to all his followers with the social media post.

His friends from the industry actors were all in splits after watching the video. Bharti Singh, Jay Bhanushali, Gautam Gulati, Rahul Shetty, Gaurav Gera and many others couldn’t stop laughing and dropped laughter emojis in the comments. Remo’s fans also dropped comments and messages about the hysterical video. “Arey sir ap to injection ban gaye," commented a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

The Dance Plus judge is quite active on social media and keeps his fans entertained with some amusing videos of him and his wife Lizelle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Remo Dsouza (@remodsouza)

Recently, Remo was seen in the episodes of Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Dance Deewane 3, where he was invited as a celebrity guest. Previously, he was in the news when he suffered a heart attack in December 2020.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here