Man Recalls Getting 'Married' to Priyanka Chopra Before She Tied the Knot with Nick Jonas

A man on Twitter claimed that he got "married" to Priyanka Chopra even before the actress got married to Nick Jonas. Brandon Schuster shared a picture from 2014 with Priyanka after he garlanded her while welcoming her at an event in Tampa, Florida.

Schuster said that he was not aware that putting a garland symbolises marriage in Indian culture.

“I got ‘married’ to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a ‘green carpet’ event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized ‘marriage’ in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day,” Schuster tweeted.

He was replying to a tweet of American TV personality Chrissy Teigen, where she asked “Have you ever been famous but for like 1 minute? a talking head on an infomercial, in the background of a big movie? something u share with people at dinner parties but it’s so stupid..I would like to see it.”

I got “married” to Priyanka Chopra in 2014. I put two flower leis on her to welcome her to a “green carpet” event in Tampa. Little did I know that symbolized “marriage” in Indian culture. The Indian press had a field day with it and I was giving exclusive interviews the next day. pic.twitter.com/wt1Q0S3NBF — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) May 1, 2020

Priyanka got married to American singer-actor Nick Jonas in December 2018 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

The Quantico actress had recently posted a picture with her husband where she is seen wearing a blue saree with floral prints.

"Felt like wearing a saree. So I did...At home. Miss everyone. @nickjonas (sic)," the actress captioned.

