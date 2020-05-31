Man Requests Sonu Sood to Send Wife to Her Parents House with Hilarious Video Feat His Little Girl

Sonu Sood has been winning over the hearts of the fans and citizens alike for his noble efforts during the coronavirus crisis in sending stranded migrants to their respective hometowns. Since Sonu is collaborating with various governments for the cause, he is also getting bizarre requests from people who are stuck at home during lockdown.

For instance, recently, Sonu was urged by a person on social media to arrange for his travel so that he could meet his girlfriend. Another one asked Sonu if he could drop him off to a liquor store, to which the actor replied that he would be willing to drop him home from the liquor store and not vice versa.

Now comes another strange yet funny request from a man, who is urging Sonu to send his wife away to her parents house. He employs the services of his little daughter, who is possibly unaware of what it really means, in making his request to Sonu public.

The little girl says in the video, "Sonu uncle, I have heard that you are sending people home. My father is asking whether you will you send mother to her maternal hometown. Let me know."

Check out the video posted on social media.

Meanwhile, Sonu also met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday at Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the work he was doing to help migrants amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

