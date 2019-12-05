Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Man Stalks Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant, Gets Arrested

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) for stalking and assaulting a TV artist and her friend at Charni Road railway station in the city.

IANS

Updated:December 5, 2019, 8:41 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Man Stalks Ex-Splitsvilla Contestant, Gets Arrested
A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) for stalking and assaulting a TV artist and her friend at Charni Road railway station in the city.

A 29-year-old man was arrested by the Churchgate Government Railway Police (GRP) for stalking and assaulting a TV artist and her friend at Charni Road railway station in the city. The arrested man, identified as Shahrukh Shaikh, is a resident of Worli. He said he works at a south Mumbai nightclub.

The TV artist, Harshita Kashyap, 26, was a contestant of Splitsvilla 8 and is currently working in an upcoming web series. She lives in Four Bungalows, Andheri, according to a report in hindustantimes.com.

According to Harshita, the man started stalking her friend and her when they were at the station to board a train back home. When they ascended the stairs to reach their platform, the man started following them.

When Harshita confronted the man, he retorted: "If I am staring at you, what is the problem?"

Harshita told Hindustan Times that they decided to ignore him and walked on. However, when they were on the foot over-bridge, Shaikh was still behind them. When they asked him again why he was following them, Shaikh attacked them.

"He first slapped Pala which shook her. I go to the gym daily and as I am fit I decided to teach him a lesson and started hitting him. Shaikh retaliated and he even started hitting me. The office goers and co-passengers intervened meanwhile the police personal arrived and took us to the GRP chowki on the platform," Harshita said.

Inspector B. Pawar of Churchgate GRP said they had arrested the accused after registering an offence against the accused under sections 354 (a), 354 (b) and 323 of Indian Penal Code.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com