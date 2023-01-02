Man Takes Care Of Paralysed Lover For 30 Years In China, Read Their Love Story

Every time we watch a romantic film or read a romantic novel, we often tend to believe that such unconditional love only exists in works of fiction. But now and then, we come across some real-life love stories that set an example for those who do not believe that true love exists in this world. One such heartwarming story from China’s Hunan province is currently going viral on the country’s social media platform Weibo.

The story, which spans over 30 years, began in 1992 when 29-year-old Shu Zhili, a carpenter, met 21-year-old Huang Kuiyun, a migrant labourer. They fell in love and decided to get married but fate had other plans. The couple was travelling together when their bus fell into a deep gorge in a horrific accident. While Shu suffered minor injuries, Huang suffered a deep spinal cord injury, which caused her to get paralysed.

Even when Huang was hospitalised, many of Shu’s friends advised him to leave Huang as taking care of a paralysed partner was a big responsibility. However, Shu decided to dedicate his life to taking care of his better half.

Huang was carried home by Shu after being released from the hospital, and he has been looking after her ever since. Shu did not even venture outside his village and ran his household through farming. He also learnt how to play the erhu, a Chinese musical instrument, to entertain his partner.

It is interesting to note that Huang’s family members were unaware of Shu. The couple has now sought a marriage licence after Shu’s father reached out to his daughter after ages. Their love story went viral on social media around Christmas and is being showered with love and admiration by Weibo users.

