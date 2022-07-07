Man Udu Udu Zala to Soon See Wedding of Indra and Deepika

In the popular Marathi TV show Man Udu Udu Zala, Indra, played by Ajinkya Raut, is becoming polite and gentle by changing his old look. Indra is seen trying to become a better person by giving up hooliganism.

This is another good news for Dipika, played by Hruta Durgule, and Indra’s fans. Indra and Deepika’s wedding will likely be shown in the upcoming episode. Actor Ajinkya Raut, who plays Indra in the series, recently said, “Many people enjoyed a hearty wedding in real life. Now the series will also see me and Hruta getting married. Over the coming months, we are planning hard for everything from turmeric to weddings and soon the series will start with a few scenes.

“I am also very curious about how the wedding sequence is written and how the audience gets to see it,” said the actor during his recent interview with a media house.

Ajinkya further said, “Finally Indra and Dipu will come together. We have also created several hashtags for our names. This is my first on-screen wedding.”

“I look forward to it. Of course, before marrying Hruta on screen, I have to get permission from Pratik,” he added.

