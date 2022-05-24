Man Udu Udu Zhala Actor Ajinkya Raut’s Instagram Account Retrieved

Ajinkya Raut, who is known for his role in Marathi serial Man Udu Udu Zhala, was the latest victim of cybercrime. The actor’s Instagram account was recently compromised. Don’t worry, things are better now. Yes, his account is back on track.

On Monday evening, the actor shared a video on Instagram to express his delight and notified his followers about the same. He began the clip with a cheer before introducing himself and announcing his return to the social networking platform.

He wrote, “Loads of Love guys. With the help of Cyber Cell, I’m back on Instagram with my same profile. I am back with this very same username “ajinkyathoughts.” He further said, “It’s not possible to tag all of his fan pages and the people who helped him”, But Ajinkya did mention a few names in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajinkya Raut (@ajinkyathoughts)

The incident took place when actor was returning to Mumbai from his hometown in the early hours of Monday. Ajinkya received a message asking him to verify the account.

Ajinkya had filed an FIR with the Cyber Cell after finding out that his account had been hacked. “I not only want to retrieve my account but also want to know who these people are. We have developed a lot digitally, so it will be a big failure for us and the law if we cannot catch these hackers. I believe in the law,” Raut said.

Meanwhile, in “Mann Udu Udu Zhala”, Ajinkya is portraying the role of Indra and is romantically paired alongside Hruta Durgule. The actor made his big screen debut with Marathi film Takatak 2.

