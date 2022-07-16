Man Udu Udu Zhala Cast Celebrates Last Day On Sets

Man Udu Udu Jhala, the much-loved Marathi show that won over the audience’s hearts in a very short period of time, is about to end its run. The producers have reportedly decided to end the show due to personal obligations and impending projects of the lead performers, Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut. The producers opted to end it midway because they were unable to accommodate the actors’ timings and shooting schedules.

The last episode of Mann Udu Udu Zhala has been recently shot and it will soon air at the end of July. On the last day of the shoot, the team of Man Udu Udu Zhala was seen dancing on the title track in a now-viral video. Ajinkya Raut along with Hrutha Durgule and other actors have also been seen grooving to the serial’s title song one last time. Celebrating the success of the series, the team cut a cake and congratulated each other. The serial had kept fans hooked and the fanbase of Indra and Dipu was also huge.

Later, a wrap-up party was also hosted by actress Sharvari Kulkarni at her Mumbai residence. Amit Parab, who played the role of Nayan Kanvinde shared some amazing pictures from the wrap-up party on Instagram.

On the other hand, Mann Udu Udu Zhala will be replaced by a new show called Tu Chaal Pudha to delight viewers in the 7.30 p.m. time slot. Actress Deepa Parab will return to Marathi TV in the new programme. It will now be intriguing to observe if the new programme manages to live up to the fans’ expectations with its novel concept.

