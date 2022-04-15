Man Udu Udu Zhala To See This Interesting Twist in Upcoming Episode

With the amalgamation of beautifully curated moments between Indra and Deepali, Marathi show Man Udu Udu Zhala has carved a spot among the audience. The two have been seen confessing their love for each other but Deepali’s mother recently came to know about it.

In the promo released on Thursday, Indra is seen tying a gajra to Deepali’s hair. All was going well until Deepali’s mother Malati Deshpande saw them. Malati is horrified seeing all this. What happens next will be revealed in upcoming episodes.

Many fans are saying that situations between Indra and Deepali could get complicated as the latter’s family is a strict believer in old values and traditions.

According to these fans, their parents could also be apprehensive about the relationship since Deepali’s sister Sanika has married Kartik, Indra’s younger brother. Sanika was stopped from marrying Kartik since he was a casanova but she was adamant.

Fans are wondering whether Deepali could muster the same courage to marry Indra. The viewers are divided since Deepali has always obeyed her father’s wishes without question. She has even obeyed her father’s command in his career. Amid all this, Deepali has fallen in love with Indra, a man constantly involved in hooliganism. Deepali found many moments of respite and freedom, which she could not enjoy living with her family.

Indra’s mother Jayashri Salgaonkar has been quite impressed with Deepali’s nature. It is Deepali’s parents who may stand against the lovebirds.

In the past, Malati stole some money from a loan recovery bag. Deepali was in turn blamed for this problem. Malati later confessed about it.

