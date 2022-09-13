Man Udu Udu Zhala's Hruta Durgule And Ajinkya Raut To Reunite For This Film

Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut became household names after they starred together in the popular TV show Man Udu Udu Zhala. Their characters, Indra and Deepu, in the daily soap were received well by the Marathi audience. Now, in a major surprise to their fans, Hruta and Ajinkya are all set to team up, yet again, for another project. The actor-duo will next be seen sharing the screen space in the upcoming film Kanni.

Top Showsha Video

The news was shared by the lead actors on Instagram. Soon after their posts surfaced on social media, fans expressed their excitement about Hruta Durgule and Ajinkya Raut’s reunion. A user wrote that he is always excited to see this duo on screen. Another wrote that this news has made her day. Apart from its title, no further details about Kanni have been revealed yet.

Take a look:



Along with fans, Hruta and Ajinkya’s colleagues also lavished them with congratulatory wishes in the comment section of their announcement posts. Actors Khushboo Tawde, Reena Madhukar, Sayali Sanjeev and director Ravi Jadhav wished them luck with the film.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya expressed his happiness for bagging an interesting and challenging role in the film in his Instagram post.



Besides Hruta and Ajinkya, the star cast of Kanni also boasts of Shubhankar Tawde, Vallari Viraj and Rishi Manohar. While the film will be helmed by Sameer Hemant Joshi, Vishal Shelke has been roped in to compose its music. Kanni is produced by Amit Bhargad and Gagan Meshram. It is scheduled to hit the big screen next year.

Hruta Durgule was last seen in the Marathi film Timepass 3, which received poor reviews by audiences and film critics alike.

According to viewers, Timepass 3 was weaker in comparison to the film’s first two instalments. On the other hand, Ajinkya was last seen in the film Takatak 2, which was lauded by everyone.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here