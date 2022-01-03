'Man With the Scar': Dr. Rajasekhar's Shekar to Hit Theatres on Sankranthi

Actor Dr Rajasekhar, who earned the title of Tollywood’s angry star with a series of successful movies, will soon return to the silver screens with his 91st film titled Shekar. The film will release on Makar Sankranti this year, reports suggest. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers yet. After wrapping the shoot in September 2021, the film’s team entered its post-production stage.

Helmed by debutant Lalith, the film is a Telugu remake of the 2018 Malayalam blockbuster crime and investigative thriller Joseph. Along with Rajasekhar, the upcoming Telugu remake stars Anu Sitara and Muskaan Khubchandani in the lead roles. The film is jointly bankrolled by MLV Satyanarayana, Venkata Srinivas B, and lead actor Rajasekhar’s daughters Shivani and Shivathmika under the banner of Lakshya Productions and Pegasus Cine Corp.

In December 2021, the makers unveiled the first look poster from the film, creating a positive buzz among the fans.

The film title Shekar bears the caption “The Man With The Scar". The film’s Artwork is handled by Dattatreya, dialogues have been penned by Lakshmi Bhupala, Mallikarjun Naragani came on board to handle cinematography, and the Music of the film has been scored by Anup Rubens.

Rajasekhar climbed the hit track with Praveen Sattaru ‘s PSV Garudavega. The actor was last seen playing the lead role in Prashant Verma’s action thriller drama Kalki. Rajsekhar has high hopes for the film as Kalki was not as successful as expected.

The actor’s 92nd film, Marmanuvu, directed by Venkatesh Maha is also lined up. Back in March 2021, the actor released a poster to announce the same. In the poster, a skull could be seen wearing a red turban with a blue stone in the middle. Along with other film producers, the film is also co-produced by his daughters. Meanwhile, Mickey Jay Meyer is providing the music for the film.

