Man Zhala Bajind Actor Shweta Kharat Buys New Car, Shares Happiness With Fans

Marathi show Man Zhala Bajind actor Shweta Kharat recently purchased a Volkswagen Tiguan SUV and shared her happiness on social media. The actor informed her fans about the car by posting a video on Instagram. The caption of the video reads, “Trust me, things fall in place. My new baby in the house".

Following this, netizens along with many celebrities, including Kiran Gaikwad, Akshay Tanksale among others, congratulated Shweta on her new car.

Here is the link to her post on Instagram:

“Woohoo, congratulations soo proud of you," commented an Instagram user on her post. A lot of users also posted a heart emoji in the comments section.

Launched in 2021, the Volkswagen Tiguan is a subcompact SUV that is manufactured in India. The vehicle costs about Rs 11 lakh. Last year Marathi actor Ameya Wagh posted a picture of himself on Instagram with a brand new Mercedes car.

Man Zhala Bajind offers a distinctive and captivating concept. It revolves around the love story of Raya and Krushna. Raya in the serial is a determined man passionate about achieving his objectives in life. The man goes to great lengths to woo Krushna after falling in love with her.

Shweta Kharat was born on April 21, 1995, in Thane, Mumbai. The 26-year-old actor completed her schooling and college in Mumbai and started her career as a model. She debuted in the entertainment industry with the Marathi serial Raja Rani Chi Ga Jodi, which aired on Colors Marathi in December 2019. She has also appeared in films like Tula Pan Bashing Bhandhaychay, Yaara, and 200 Halla ho.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.