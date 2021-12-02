Man Zhala Bajind Actors Shweta Kharat, Vaibhav Chawan Dance to Pandu's Bhurum Bhurum

Man Zhala Bajind, the latest Zee Marathi show, has created a buzz among the viewers. The on-screen chemistry between Krishna, played by Shweta Kharat, and Raya, played by Vaibhav Chawan, has been much appreciated by the masses. Recently, the duo has performed a great reel on a song from the movie Pandu. The reel has been doing rounds on social media. The reel has been by Vaibhav Chawan on his Instagram page with the caption, “Bhurum Bhurum.”

In the reel, Shweta and Vaibhav are seen dancing to the song Burum Burum by Avadhoot Gupte and Vaishali Samant from the film Pandu. The film starring Bhau Kadam is currently making waves in the Marathi film industry and has garnered over a million views on social media.

There are a total of five songs, including Dada Parat Yana and Burum Burum, in the film. The songs have been penned by Avadhoot Gupte with the support of Adarsh Shinde and Vaishali Samant.

Apart from this, the song Janata Raja has been written by Sameer Samant and Adarsh Shinde and new singer Aboli Girhe has sung it. Meanwhile, another song Badluk Kharab Hai has been penned by Vaibhav Joshi and sung by Ramanand Ugale, while Kelewali was penned by Viju Mane and Avadhut Gupte and Sampada Mane lent their voices.

The entertainment industry, which has been mired in a cycle of lockdowns and pandemics for the past two years, is slowly opening up. With the reopening of cinemas across the nation, various art forms have emerged to entertain the audience. Pandu is a comedy-drama produced by Zee Studios.

There is a long tradition of comedy dramas in Marathi cinema. Whether it is Dada Kondke’s film or Sachin-Ashok Saraf-Laxmikant Berde’s film, along with its humour, songs, and storyline, the films won the hearts of the audience. Pandu is also expected to set its mark on the same tradition of humour and music.

