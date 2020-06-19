MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Managed to Scare Myself With Villain's Role in Abhay 2, Says Ram Kapoor

credits - IANS

The first look at Ram Kapoor's negative character in Abhay 2 surprised everyone. The actor admitted that the character is unlike anything he had played before and even managed to scare himself.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 19, 2020, 2:10 PM IST
Actor Ram Kapoor is all set to play a negative character in the second season of the series Abhay 2, and he says the experience of being bad on screen was unlike anything he has done before.

"The promo is just a glimpse. The character is going to leave the audience stunned. He has no name, he is like an unsolved riddle, an extremely mysterious psycho killer/super-villain. The writing is perfectly interlaced with the character, giving it layers," Kapoor said.

He added: "It was a tough play for me, unlike anything I have done before and I even managed to scare myself a bit. God willing, the fans would give me as much love for this as they have given me all these years."

The eight-episode series marks the return of Kunal Kemmu as an investigative officer, who has a knack for solving crimes with the mind of an offender. Directed by Ken Ghosh, the show will premiere on ZEE5.

