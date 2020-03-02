Manasa Manasa Song From Akhil Akkineni-Pooja Hegde Starrer Most Eligible Bachelor Released

South star Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkikneni will next be seen in the film Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Pooja Hegde. The makers have released the first lyrical song video from the upcoming film, which is a beautiful melody titled Manasa Manasa.

The song speaks volumes of the love Akhil has for Pooja in the film; essentially how the gush of love feels for the first time is effortlessly depicted in the song. Akhil Akkineni took to his Twitter account to share the song release update with fans.

Here it is #ManasaManasa ! This one makes me smile and radiates positivity. Thank you @GopiSundarOffl for composing this and @sidsriram for bringing it to life. Hope everyone enjoys this as much as me 🙏🏻 https://t.co/r81UhvgZzm @hegdepooja — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) March 2, 2020

The track is composed by Gopi Sunder and sung by Sid Sriram. The lyrics are penned by Surender Krishna. Bommarillu Bhaskar is returning to direction with Most Eligible Bachelor after a hiatus of around 6 years. His last venture was action-comedy Ongole Githa starring Ram Pothineni and Kriti Kharbanda.

Most Eligible Bachelor is bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma on GA2 Pictures. The film is expected to release in April 2020. Last month, the official first look was unveiled by the producers of the film featuring Akhil. In the poster, Akhil can be seen crossing a New York City street barefoot, dressed in red jacket and beanie. The poster garnered immense praise and admiration from fans and members of the fraternity.

Meanwhile, Pooja, who was last seen in Bollywood's multi-starrer, Housefull 4, received great success with Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, down south.

Akhil, on the other hand, is counting on Most Eligible Bachelor to do well, as it marks his fourth film, after three not highly successful films – Akhil, Hello, Mr. Majnu.

Watch the song here:

