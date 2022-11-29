Manasi Naik Confirms Separation From Pardeep Kharera, Fans Come In Support

Popular actress Manasi Naik, who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry, recently announced separation from her husband Pardeep Kharera. In a recent interview, the actress shed some light on the reason they parted ways. She also made several allegations against her husband and even revealed that he never loved her.

Now, soon after the news of Manasi and Pardeep’s divorce made headlines, a lot of users extended their support to the Marathi actress. Manasi Naik’s latest Instagram posts reveal that she is going through a tough phase in life. The actress has been opening up about navigating a rough patch in the captions of her posts.

Manasi and Pardeep have unfollowed each other from social media handles. The Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi star has even deleted all the photos with her husband from Instagram. While announcing her divorce, the actress said, “Some people hook up with a person just to get fame and money. They are good as long as they get money, and fame, they take as much as they can get. Something similar happened to me.”

Manasi’s fans, who were previously questioning Manasi for parting ways with Pardeep, have now come in support of her by asking her to stay strong despite difficult circumstances in the comments section of her posts.

Manasi Naik had earlier said, “I have always respected the boundaries of my relationship. Despite facing problems, I never made any wrong attempts. But still, after the news of the divorce, people are trolling me despite understanding my situation.” Pardeep Kharera, on the other hand, hasn’t broken his silence on his much-talked-about divorce with Manasi as of yet.

On the work front, Manasi Naik made her debut with the 2017 film Zabardast. She then appeared in a host of films, including Tukya Tukvila Nagya Nachvila, Target, Kutumb, Fakta Ladh Mhana, and Ekta Ek Powder, to name a few. She became a household name after starring in the music video for the iconic Marathi song Baghtoy Rikshawala. Manasi’s estranged husband, Pardeep Kharera is a boxer and fitness model, who has won several boxing championships.

Read all the Latest Movies News here