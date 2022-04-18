Manasi Naik's Brilliant Expressions, Dance to Rani Mukerjee’s Aiyyaa Song Goes Viral

Marathi actor Manasi Naik is going viral on Instagram for her dance to a song from Rani Mukherjee’s movie, Aiyyaa. She is being noted for her outstanding expressions and dancing abilities, with fans appreciating her post through likes, shares and comments.

Manasi is known to be quite active on social media. She shares photos and videos with her husband Pardeep Kharera. She usually wins the hearts of her fans with her amazing dancing capabilities.

The post comes with the caption, “Heroine Mujhe Bana Dena Bhagwan". The video has been captured with multiple shots and angles showing the actor. Fans are pouring in likes and comments in the comment section of the video, showing their love and appreciation for the star. The post currently has over 8700 likes, increasing every minute.

Commenting on the video a fan says, “Ur expressions are killer", another adds, “So beautiful and awesome dance." A third commentator said, “No word in the dictionary to describe how beautiful u are". There are multiple comments about Manasi’s expressions in the dance video being out of this world. Her expressing eyes are nothing to miss, as many are falling head over heels after watching the video.

Manasi is seen wearing an amazing contrast of black and golden ethnic wear. She was also wearing a small bindi as well as colour matching jewellery. Her looks were enhanced by her clothing and accessories, especially increasing the effect of her praiseworthy expressions.

Manasi gained many fans and fame with her work in several Marathi reality dancing shows like Dholakichya Talavar, Hello Bol, and Marathi Taraka. She is known for her great dancing abilities and her role in Marathi cinema. She has acted in Ekta-Ek Power, Kutumb, Teen Baika Fajiti Aika, Jabardast, Murder Mestri, Dholaki, Hu Tu Tu, and Konkanastha.

